Well for starters she is my fiancé and the most amazing person I’ve ever had the pleasure of meeting. She has been a nurse for 10 years and worked at Barnes Jewish ER for the last 6 years. She was born to help people. She has 4 amazing children and a soon to be step child. Bre recently had a Heart attack in September where she had a spontaneous coronary artery dissection at only 37 years old. She literally died and was brought back to life. Still she goes in works her butt off 12 hour days and saves peoples lives. She has an amazing heart filled with love and has made a huge impact in my life and others. She’s a do it all nurse from level 1 traumas in the trauma bay to helping in the psych pods. Bre takes her job very seriously and can always be counted on by her superiors.

