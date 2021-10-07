'Breadcrumbs’

When Oct. 8-24; performance times vary • Where .Zack, 3224 Locust Street • How much $20 • More info r-stheatrics.com
-
Media Views: Shannon nearly never made it to booth — or anywhere else
-
St. Louis-area hospitals face staffing crisis as burnout and high ‘traveler’ salaries cause nurses to leave
-
Goold: Do the Cardinals have a real shot at Max Scherzer this offseason?
-
‘It was too emotional’: Shannon at loss for words when honored before Cardinals’ final game
-
‘Threat to public safety’: St. Louis shuts down Reign Restaurant for a year
Jennifer Haley’s play about a fiction writer dealing with dementia opens the R-S Theatrics season. Directed by Sarah Lynne Holt. By Calvin Wilson
Amy Bertrand • 314-340-8284
@abertrand on Twitter
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!