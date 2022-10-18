Breast Cancer Awareness Month

WHAT TO KNOW

Risk factors

Being a woman

Getting older

Inherited BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes:

A woman with the inherited BRCA gene mutation has about a 70% chance of getting breast cancer by age 80.

Having a family history of breast cancer

Types of breast cancer The type of breast cancer is determined by the specifi c cells in the breast that are affected. Most breast cancers are carcinomas. Carcinomas are tumors that start in the epithelial cells that line organs and tissues. Sometimes, more specifi c terms are:

Noninvasive cancers stay within the milk ducts or lobules in the breast. They do not grow into or invade normal tissues within or beyond the breast. Noninvasive cancers are sometimes called carcinoma in situ ("in the same place") or pre-cancers.

Invasive cancers do grow into healthy tissues. Most breast cancers are invasive.

Having a personal history of breast cancer

Other breast conditions

Starting menstruation early

Going through menopause after 55

Having radiation to your chest

Exposure to synthetic estrogen

Screenings

Mammogram machines: 3D mammogram machines create 3D images and standard 2D mammogram images. Studies show that combining the images reduces the need for additional imaging and slightly increases the cancers detected during screening.

Breast ultrasound: Ultrasounds can be helpful in finding changes in the breast tissue. Lumps can also be determined to be a solid mass or a fluid-filled cyst.

Breast MRI scans: For women at a high risk for breast cancer, yearly MRI scans may be recommended. This scan can help find and measure the size of tumors.

Signs and symptoms of breast cancer

Lumps or a mass in the breast

Swelling

Skin irritation or dimpling

Breast or nipple pain

Redness, scaliness or thickening of the nipple or breast skin

Nipple discharge

Nipple retraction

REDUCING THE RISK OF BREAST CANCER

Lifestyle changes have been shown in studies to decrease breast cancer risk even in high-risk women. The following are steps you can take to lower your risk:

LIMIT ALCOHOL. The more alcohol you drink, the greater your risk of developing breast cancer. The general recommendation — based on research on the effect of alcohol on breast cancer risk — is to limit yourself to less than one drink per day, as even small amounts increase risk.

DON'T SMOKE. Accumulating evidence suggests a link between smoking and breast cancer risk, particularly in premenopausal women. In addition, not smoking is one of the best things you can do for your overall health.

CONTROL YOUR WEIGHT. Being overweight or obese increases your risk.

BE PHYSICALLY ACTIVE. Physical activity can help you maintain a healthy weight, which, in turn, helps prevent breast cancer. For most healthy adults, the Department of Health and Human Services recommends at least 150 minutes a week of moderate aerobic activity or 75 minutes of vigorous aerobic activity weekly, plus strength training at least twice a week.

LIMIT DOSE AND DURATION OF HORMONE THERAPY. Combination hormone therapy for more than three to fi ve years increases the risk of breast cancer. If you're taking hormone therapy for menopausal symptoms, ask your doctor about other options. You might be able to manage your symptoms with nonhormonal therapies and medications.

AVOID EXPOSURE TO RADIATION AND ENVIRONMENTAL POLLUTION. Medical-imaging methods, such as computerized tomography, use high doses of radiation. While more studies are needed, some research suggests a link between breast cancer and radiation exposure.

