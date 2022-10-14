MISSILES: North Korea early Friday launched a short-range ballistic missile toward its eastern waters and flew warplanes near the border with South Korea, the South's military said, further raising animosities triggered by the North's recent barrage of weapons tests.

OPEC: Saudi Arabia said Thursday that the U.S. urged it to postpone a decision by OPEC and its allies — including Russia — to cut oil production by a month. Such a delay could have helped reduce the risk of a spike in gas prices ahead of the U.S. midterm elections next month.

VOTING: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday issued an executive order expanding voting access for the midterm elections in three counties where Hurricane Ian destroyed polling places and displaced thousands of people. The move followed requests from Lee, Charlotte and Sarasota counties and voting rights groups.

SYRIA: A bus bombing on Thursday killed 18 Syrian soldiers in a Damascus suburb and wounded at least 27 others, Syria's state media reported citing a military source, as fighting in the country's north picked up. Syrian authorities in the past blamed such attacks on Islamic State group militants.

PROTESTS: Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi on Thursday accused the U.S. of conducting a "failed policy of destabilization" targeting his nation, as Iranian protesters continued to call for the downfall of its rulers despite a violent and wide-ranging crackdown.

BUS FIRE: At least 18 Pakistani flood survivors, including eight children and nine women, were killed when the bus they were traveling in caught fire, police said Thursday. Police officer Hashim Brohi said the bus was taking the extended family from the southern port city of Karachi to their hometown of Khairpur Nathan Shah after they heard flood waters receded there.

