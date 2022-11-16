BRIEFLY BORDER CROSSINGS: A federal judge on Tuesday ordered the Biden administration to lift Trump-era asylum restrictions that have been a cornerstone of border enforcement since the beginning of COVID-19 and amid a surge in border crossings.

SCHOOL SHOOTER: Prosecutors said in a Monday court filing that they'll seek a life sentence with no chance of parole for Ethan Crumbley, 16, who killed four fellow students at a Michigan school in 2021 and pleaded guilty to murder and terrorism charges. The sentencing process is to start in February.

PELOSI ATTACK: David DePape, 42, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to federal charges of attempting to kidnap a federal official and assaulting a federal official's family member in last month's attack on U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband.

UVALDE MASSACRE: A police commander at the scene of the May 24 Uvalde school shooting was informed children were alive in a classroom with the gunman more than 30 minutes before officers breached the room, according to audio recordings obtained by CNN and released Monday.

HUMAN POPULATION: The world's population was expected to hit an estimated 8 billion people Tuesday, according to a United Nations projection, with much of the growth in developing nations in Africa. The trend threatens to leave more people in developing countries further behind.

ISRAEL: Israel on Tuesday swore in its most right-wing parliament in history. Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu was working to cobble together a far-right and religious governing coalition after left-leaning parties — long champions of negotiations with the Palestinians — saw major losses in the Nov. 1 election.

— Associated Press