BONUS PAY: Rays shortstop Wander Franco is on track to receive a league-leading $896,755 from this year's $50 million pre-arbitration bonus pool based on his regular-season statistics. Diamondbacks rookie centerfielder Corbin Carroll is second at $834,131, followed by Twins right-hander Joe Ryan at $739,015. A total of 100 players will get a bonus.

TRADE: The Rangers acquired Aroldis Chapman in a trade with the Royals on Friday. The former closer has a 2.45 ERA this season with 53 strikeouts in 29 1/3 innings. Kansas City recieved two minor leaguers, starting pitcher Cole Ragans and outfielder Roni Cabrera.

GIANTS: Michael Conforto made an emotional return to Citi Field as a visiting player on Friday. Conforto, sidelined by a left hamstring injury, hit .255 with 132 homers in 757 regular-season games for the Mets.

DODGERS: Daniel Hudson made his long-awaited return to the major leagues Friday night. The right-hander missed more than a year due to torn ligaments in his left knee and several setbacks in his recovery.

REUNION: Brothers David (Angels) and Dominic Fletcher (Diamondbacks) played against each other for the first time in the majors on Friday in Anaheim. Their father, Tim, died suddenly earlier this month.

CARDINALS: Jake Woodford was placed on the 15-day IL Friday with a right shoulder strain. The 26-year-old starter has a 5.67 ERA.