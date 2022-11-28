WHITE HOUSE: Musician Jon Batiste is on tap to perform at President Joe Biden's first White House state dinner on Thursday that will highlight long-standing ties between the United States and France and honor President Emmanuel Macron.

POLICE SHOOTING: A police officer fatally shot a man early Sunday while conducting a wellness check at a home in St. Petersburg, officials said. Detectives said Gus Spanoudis made suicidal statements and pointed a firearm at Officer Jace Morrow before being shot. Spanoudis, 63, was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

HOTEL ATTACK: Somali security forces were attempting to flush out armed assailants from a hotel in the Somali capital, a police spokesman said Sunday, after the extremist group al-Shabab claimed responsibility for the attack. There has been no immediate word of casualties.

NEW MEXICO: Three Albuquerque police officers were placed on administrative leave while an investigation continues into Friday's fatal officer-involved shooting of a knife-wielding man who was involved in a domestic dispute with his parents.

MEXICO: Hundreds of thousands of people marched in Mexico's capital Sunday in a show of support for President Manuel López Obrador, who led Sunday's march through central Mexico City. The "people's march" was a response to a large opposition march two weeks ago to protest López Obrador's proposal to reform the country's electoral authority.

IRAQ CORRUPTION: Iraq's government said on Sunday it will recover part of nearly $2.5 billion in funds embezzled from the country's tax authority in a massive scheme involving a network of businesses and officials.