Noah Gragson made the cut. No, not to victory lane, but to his head when he shaved the sides and left only a mop-topped shock of hair on top. Gragson joked, "I'm gonna put it right on black, baby," as he flashed an autographed $100 bill from fellow driver Austin Dillon as part of the payout for the bet that the Legacy Motor Club driver would get a bowl cut. "Some say I lost a bet," Gragson said. "I think I won."