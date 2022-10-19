 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HEAT: Miami's Erik Spoelstra should move into the top 20 on the NBA's alltime wins list this season. Spoelstra starts the season with 660 wins, behind No. 22 Mike Fratello (667), No. 21 Mike D'Antoni (672) and No. 20 Red Holzman (696).

PISTONS: The youngest player in the league entering this season is Detroit's Jalen Duren, who was born Nov. 18, 2003. Current players, LeBron James and Udonis Haslem, played their 11th career games on the day Duren was born.

PATCH: All players will wear Basketball Hall of Famer Bill Russell's No. 6 on the right shoulder of their jerseys this season, commemorating the life of the 11-time NBA champion with the Boston Celtics and civil rights activist who died this summer.

— Associated Press

