DOUBLE LOSS:South Korea lost in the round of 16 of the World Cup and then lost its coach. The team was beaten by five-time champion Brazil 4-1 on Monday. South Korea coach Paulo Bento announced after the match that he was stepping down to end his four-year stint. The Portuguese coach said he made the decision several months ago. South Korea was appearing in its 10th straight World Cup. This was the third time South Korea has reached the knockout round.