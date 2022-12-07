DOUBLE LOSS:South Korea lost in the round of 16 of the World Cup and then lost its coach. The team was beaten by five-time champion Brazil 4-1 on Monday. South Korea coach Paulo Bento announced after the match that he was stepping down to end his four-year stint. The Portuguese coach said he made the decision several months ago. South Korea was appearing in its 10th straight World Cup. This was the third time South Korea has reached the knockout round.
JESUS OUT:Arsenal said Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus has undergone surgery on a knee injury that ended his involvement in the World Cup. Jesus was hurt in Brazil's 1-0 loss to Cameroon in the group stage on Friday. Arsenal is the Premier League leader. The team did not say for how long the striker will be sidelined. Arsenal said "Gabby will now begin his rehabilitation program." Brazil advanced to the World Cup quarterfinals after beating South Korea 4-1 on Monday.
— Associated Press