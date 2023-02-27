GOODBYE FONTANA: The traditional five-wide salute before Sunday's race carried added poignancy because of the finality of the Fontana race: NASCAR is shutting down the track built by Roger Penske with vaguely stated plans to build a new track in its place, along with selling off much of the surrounding property. NASCAR currently has nowhere to race in Southern California in 2024, and the new track might not even be ready by 2025.