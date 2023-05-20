CUBS:Chicago placed outfielder Cody Bellinger on the injured list Friday, sent struggling reliever Keegan Thompson back to Triple-A Iowa and designated former All-Star first baseman Eric Hosmer for assignment.
RANGERS:Texas star pitcher Jacob deGrom said Friday afternoon he has "turned a corner" in returning to the active roster by throwing a 25-pitch bullpen session.
PADRES:San Diego slugger Manny Machado was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday because of a hairline fracture in his left hand.