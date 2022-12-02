ARIZONA: Cochise County in rural Arizona certified its midterm election results Thursday following the orders of a judge who ruled Republican supervisors broke the law when they refused to sign off on the vote count by this week's deadline. They claimed they weren't satisfied that the machines used to tabulate ballots were properly certified for use in elections; state and federal election officials said they were.

CHINA: More Chinese cities eased anti-virus restrictions and police patrolled their streets Thursday as the government tried to defuse public anger over some of the world's most stringent COVID-19 measures and head off more protests.

GAETZ ASSOCIATE: Joel Greenberg, a former tax collector for Seminole County, Florida, whose arrest led to a federal probe into U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz was sentenced Thursday to 11 years in prison for sex trafficking of a minor and other offenses. Greenberg's cooperation could play a role in an investigation into his friend Gaetz over whether he paid a 17-year-old girl for sex.

THREATENING LETTER: Travis Ball of Barnesville, Georgia, was sentenced this week to serve almost three years in federal prison for sending a letter threatening to kill President Joe Biden and to blow up the White House, prosecutors said Thursday.

AUDITS: A watchdog investigation initiated after the tax returns of two former FBI directors were subjected to intensive audits during the Trump administration concluded Thursday the reviews from those years were conducted at random.

HAWAII: Rivers of glowing lava oozing from the world's largest volcano shouldn't be able to reach the main highway linking the east and west coasts of Hawaii's Big Island for at least a week, an official said Thursday. The lava "slowed considerably" since it reached flat ground, Ken Hon, scientist in charge at the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, said at a news conference.