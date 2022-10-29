FLORIDA CONDO:An evacuation order abruptly forced out residents of a 14-story oceanfront building on the same avenue where a condominium collapse killed nearly 100 people last year. The city posted an unsafe structure notice Thursday evening at the Port Royale condominium.

MISSILE LAUNCH:North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward the sea on Friday in its first ballistic weapons launches in two weeks, as the U.S. military warned the North that the use of nuclear weapons "will result in the end of that regime."

RUSHDIE:The U.S. imposed financial penalties Friday on the 15 Khordad Foundation, an Iranian-based organization that raised money to target British-American author Salman Rushdie, who was attacked in August at a literary event. He wrote "The Satanic Verses," which some Muslims consider blasphemous.

DEADLY STORM:Flash floods and landslides set off by torrential rains swamped a southern Philippine province, killing at least 42 people, leaving 16 others missing and trapping some residents on their roofs, officials said Friday.

GERMANY:Swastikas and other far-right symbols were daubed on signs at the national memorial complex that stands at the site of the former Buchenwald concentration camp in Germany, authorities said Friday. The signs were removed swiftly.

OKLAHOMA:The deaths of eight family members — including six children — found in a burning Oklahoma home are being investigated as a murder-suicide, authorities said Friday. Police are trying to determine whether both adults were involved in the killings.

