STARS: Dallas' Mason Marchment was shaken up on a hit in the first period of Tuesday night's game and played just three shifts. The Stars were also down defenseman Jani Hakanpää and forward Ty Dellandrea. Hakanpää was out with a lower body injury, while Dellandrea was ill and did not participate in morning skate. Seattle was without Daniel Sprong (upper body) after he was injured midway through the second period of Game 3. Hakstol said Sprong was day-to-day.
