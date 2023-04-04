BRIEFLY

AI SAFETY: President Joe Biden said Tuesday it remains to be seen if artificial intelligence is dangerous, but that he believes technology companies must ensure their products are safe before releasing them to the public.

FENTANYL: Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador asked his Chinese counterpart for help Tuesday in halting chemicals from China used by Mexican drug dealers to illegally produce fentanyl, while also complaining of "rude" U.S. pressure to curb the drug trade. Obrador previously said that fentanyl is America's problem and is caused by "a lack of hugs" in U.S. families.

FRAUD CHARGES: Charlie Javice, the founder of Frank, a student loan assistance startup company that J.P. Morgan Chase acquired for $175 million two years ago, was arrested Monday night in New Jersey on charges that she duped the financial giant by inflating the number of customers her company had, authorities said Tuesday.

IRS COMMISSIONER: New IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel delivered a tax-season pledge Tuesday that the agency will use an $80 billion infusion of cash to become faster and more techsavvy. As he was ceremonially sworn in on Tuesday, Werfel said he would release a Strategic Operating Plan later this week laying out how the agency will use the money approved in last year's Inflation Reduction Act.

SEVERE WEATHER: People still sorting through the wreckage of their homes after deadly weather hit over the weekend braced for another wave of strong storms, likely including tornadoes, that were expected in parts of the Midwest and South beginning Tuesday evening. Officials warned residents to have shelter ready before going to sleep.

TRAIN CRASH: A passenger train slammed into a construction crane and derailed near The Hague, Netherlands, in the early hours of Tuesday, sending two carriages into a field next to the tracks. One person died and 19 were hospitalized, Dutch emergency services said. Police opened an investigation to establish if a crime was committed. Another independent probe was opened into the cause of the crash.

— Associated Press