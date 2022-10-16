MIGRANT FLIGHTS: Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration plans to continue flying migrants who entered the country illegally to Democratic strongholds, his spokeswoman said Saturday, a day after newly released records showed the state paid nearly $1 million to arrange two sets of flights to Delaware and Illinois.

STARLINK: Billionaire Elon Musk suggested in a Saturday tweet that his rocket company SpaceX may continue to fund Starlink after he asked the Defense Department to take over funding for the 2,200 low-orbiting satellites that provide broadband internet service to Ukraine's forces.

PAKISTAN: After President Joe Biden called Pakistan "one of the most dangerous nations in the world" this past week, Pakistan's current prime minister and two former prime ministers rejected the statement as baseless and the country's acting foreign secretary summoned the U.S. ambassador on Saturday for an explanation of Biden's remarks.

EUROPE MIGRANTS: Greek authorities on Saturday accused Turkey of stripping naked 92 migrants, some injured, and forcing them to cross into Greece.

COMBAT VEHICLES: The Marine Corps halted some operations of its new amphibious combat vehicles after one of the armored vehicles rolled over in surf this past week during training off California's Camp Pendleton.

BRITAIN: Britain's new Treasury chief, Jeremy Hunt, on Saturday acknowledged mistakes made by his predecessor and suggested he may reverse much of Conservative Prime Minister Liz Truss' tax-cutting plans to bring stability to the country after weeks of turbulence.

