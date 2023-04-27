TRUMP PROBE: A federal appeals court on Wednesday night moved former Vice President Mike Pence closer to appearing before a grand jury investigating efforts to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election, rejecting a bid by former President Donald Trump's lawyers to block the testimony.

OHIO DERAILMENT: Norfolk Southern said Wednesday it expects the Feb. 3 fiery derailment outside East Palestine, Ohio, to cost it $387 million, but that likely will increase over time and doesn't reflect how much its insurance will cover. The company provided the estimate with its first-quarter earnings.

CAPITOL RIOT: Christian Matthew Manley, 27, of Fort Walton Beach, Fla., was sentenced Tuesday to four years and two months in federal prison for attacking police during the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

SUDAN CONFLICT: Refugees massed Wednesday at a border crossing with Egypt and at a main port, desperately trying to escape Sudan's violence and sometimes waiting for days with little food or shelter, witnesses said. In the capital, Khartoum, fighting eased on the second day of a three-day truce.

THERANOS: Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes avoided starting her more than 11-year prison sentence Thursday using the same legal maneuver that enabled her co-conspirator in a blood-testing hoax to remain free for an additional month: by filing an appeal.

CANDIDATE: Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson formally launched his 2024 Republican presidential campaign Wednesday in his hometown, Bentonville, pledging to "bring out the best of America" and aiming to draw contrasts with other GOP hopefuls on top issues, including how best to reform federal law enforcement agencies.