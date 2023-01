DIVERSITY: The NBA hired Lesley Slaton Brown as its new chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer. She'll begin on Feb. 1. She comes to the NBA from HP, where she was a vice president and oversaw diversity. The NBA says Slaton Brown will work with the league office and the 30 teams to work on DEI processes and set up metrics "for success," among other things. Slaton Brown played basketball at Boise State.