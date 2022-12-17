 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SURGERY: Detroit guard Cade Cunningham had season-ending surgery on his left shin Friday. Cunningham is expected to be cleared for basketball activities in the off season. The 6-foot-6 guard averaged 19.9 points and six assists in 12 games this year.

