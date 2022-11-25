BIDEN THANKSGIVING: President Joe Biden on Thursday delivered at least half a dozen pumpkin pies to Massachusetts firefighters during a Thanksgiving Day show of appreciation and his toddler grandson walked away with a red fire hat. After the visit, Biden returned to the Nantucket home where he is taking in the holiday with family.

ABORTION: Lawmakers in France's lower house of parliament on Thursday adopted a bill to enshrine abortion rights in the country's constitution, the first step in a lengthy and uncertain legislative battle prompted by the rollback of abortion rights in the United States.

BRAZIL ELECTION: The head of Brazil's electoral authority this week rejected the request from President Jair Bolsonaro's political party to annul ballots cast on most electronic voting machines, which would have overturned the Oct. 30 election.

UK STRIKES: Most schools in Scotland were closed Thursday as thousands of teachers walked off the job, joining scores of postal workers and university lecturers across the U.K. in industrial action to demand better pay and working conditions to cope with the country's costof-living crisis.

CAMPAIGN PROBE: French national financial prosecutors said Thursday they have opened an investigation into suspected illegal financing of electoral campaigns in 2017 and 2022. A leading French newspaper reported that the probe targets President Emmanuel Macron's winning election bids.

COVID-19: Pandemic lockdowns expanded this week across China, including in a city where factory workers clashed with police. In the previous 24 hours, the number of new COVID cases rose by 31,444, a daily record, the National Health Commission said Thursday.

