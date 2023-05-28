Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

ATHLETICS: Oakland is asking Nevada for $380 million for a 30,000-seat, $1.5 billion retractable roof stadium on the Las Vegas Strip. A bill introduced Friday in the Nevada Legislature details the long-awaited financing plan. Lawmakers have a little more than a week to consider the plan before they adjourn June 5.

BREWERS: Shortstop Willy Adames was placed on the seven-day concussion list after getting hit in the head by a foul ball in the dugout during Friday's game.

ORIOLES: Rookie right-hander Grayson Rodriguez was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk. Rodriguez, a 2018 first-round draft pick, has a 7.35 ERA in 10 starts.

DODGERS: Lefty Julio Urías (left hamstring) had his scheduled bullpen session Saturday pushed back to Tuesday after experiencing some soreness Friday.