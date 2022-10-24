JAGUARS: Jacksonville tight end Evan Engram finished with four catches for 67 yards against his former team.

PANTHERS: Who needs Christian McCaffreey? Carolina rushed for a season-high 173 yards in its upset victory over Tampa Bay, days after dealing their longtime star back to San Francisco 49ers.

COMMANDERS: Team owner Daniel Snyder was nowhere to be seen at the rally that preceded Washington's "homecoming" game Sunday. Instead, his wife, Tanya, greeted the sparse crowd of fans who showed up to meet players from the past as the franchise celebrated 90 years since its founding. At the conclusion of her remarks - which, oddly enough, included a reference to "seven decades of fantastic football" - she declared, "Hail to the Redskins! And let's beat Green Bay."

CHARGERS: Cornerback JC Jackson injured his right knee during the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks. Medical personnel put an air cast on Jackson's right leg before he was carted off into the locker room. Jackson's knee appeared to give out while he was attempting to elevate while contesting a catch in the end zone.

JETS: Running back Breece Hall was ruled out after leaving Sunday's game against Denver late in the second quarter with a knee injury. Hall was hurt on a tackle between Broncos defenders Pat Surtain II and Jonas Griffith. He had four carries for 72 yards before being hurt.

49ERS: GM John Lynch stressed that the acquisition of star running back Christian McCaffrey wouldn't be a "magic pill" to fix what's ailing San Francisco. That proved to be prophetic on Sunday. McCaffrey showed flashes in his Niners debut, rushing for 38 yards on eight carries and catching two passes for 24 yards. But San Francisco's shoddy defense and costly mistakes on offense and special teams resulted in a 44-23 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.