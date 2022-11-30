BRIEFLY TWITTER: Under Elon Musk, Twitter stopped enforcing its policy against COVID-19 misinformation, raising concerns the change could have serious consequences if it discourages vaccination and other efforts to fight COVID-19.

CAPITOL RIOT: The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol interviewed former Secret Service agent Tony Ornato on Tuesday about Donald Trump's actions on the day of the riot, the third time the panel deposed Ornato, who also served as Trump's deputy chief of staff for operations.

NUCLEAR PROLIFERATION: China is expanding its nuclear force and is on pace to nearly quadruple its nuclear warheads by 2035, the Pentagon said in a report Tuesday. China has about 400 nuclear warheads and that could grow to 1,500 by 2035. The U.S. has 3,750 active nuclear warheads.

CHINA: Chinese universities sent students home and police fanned out in Beijing and Shanghai to prevent more protests Tuesday after crowds angered by severe COVID-19 restrictions called for leader Xi Jinping to resign in the biggest show of public dissent in decades.

COVID-19 FRAUD: Juli A. Mazi, a naturopathic doctor who sold fake COVID-19 immunization treatments and hundreds of fraudulent vaccination cards, was sentenced Tuesday in California to nearly three years in prison. It is the first federal criminal fraud prosecution related to COVID-19 vaccination cards.

WALMART SHOOTING: An employee who survived last week's mass shooting at a Walmart in Virginia filed a $50 million lawsuit Tuesday against the company for continuing to employ the shooter — a supervisor — "who had known propensities for violence, threats and strange behavior." It appears to be the first lawsuit to stem from the shooting.

— Associated Press