NUCLEAR POWER: Iran on Saturday began construction on a new nuclear power plant in the country's southwest, Iranian state TV announced, amid tensions with the U.S. over sweeping sanctions imposed after Washington pulled out of the Islamic Republic's nuclear deal with world powers.

CRACKDOWN: The government of El Salvador sent 10,000 soldiers and police to seal off a town on the outskirts of the nation's capital Saturday to search for gang members. The operation was one of the largest mobilizations yet in President Nayib Bukele's nine-month-old crackdown on street gangs that long extorted money from businesses and ruled many neighborhoods of the capital, San Salvador.

PANDEMIC: Chinese authorities on Saturday announced a further easing of COVID-19 restrictions with major cities such as Shenzhen and Beijing no longer requiring negative tests to take public transport.

HOSPITAL THREAT: Federal prosecutors have charged a Texas man with threatening a Boston physician who cares for transgender children. The FBI arrested Matthew Jordan Lindner, 38, of Comfort, Texas, Friday in Texas. He is expected to appear in federal court in Massachusetts at a later date. It was unclear Saturday if Lindner is represented by an attorney.

ESTONIA: NATO member and Russia's neighbor Estonia will boost its defense capabilities by acquiring an advanced U.S. rocket artillery system in the Baltic country's largest arms procurement project ever, defense officials said Saturday. The deal signed Friday is worth more than $200 million and includes equipment such as ammunition and rockets, as well as training.

OLIGARCHS: British authorities said Saturday they arrested a wealthy Russian businessman on suspicion of money laundering amid efforts to disrupt potential criminal activity by oligarchs and others linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin. The man was not named.

