HIT PARADE: Florida's 80-53 edge in hits is one of the few statistical advantages it had on Vegas in Games 1 and 2, and most of the Panthers' other defensive numbers have dipped from the first three rounds.

Their blocked shots, which ballooned from 13.0 per game in the regular season to 17.4 in the postseason, were down to just 11 per game in the first two games of the series.

MARCHESSAULT SURGE: Vegas forward Jonathan Marchessault, the frontrunner to win the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoffs MVP, had no goals and just two assists through Vegas' first seven games. Since a two-goal game in Game 3 at Edmonton, Marchessault has 13 goals and 21 points in his last 13 games.

SIGNING: The rebuilding Chicago Blackhawks locked in one of their top scorers, agreeing to a two-year, $8.5 million contract with forward Andreas Athanasiou on Thursday.