CALIFORNIA STORMS: California's 11th atmospheric river left the storm-soaked state with a bang Wednesday, bringing flooded roadways, landslides and toppled trees to the southern part of the state and drought-busting rainfall that meant the end of water restrictions for nearly 7 million people. The state could see a 12th atmospheric river next week.

KOREAN TENSIONS: North Korea test-launched an intercontinental ballistic missile Thursday just hours before the leaders of South Korea and Japan were to meet at a Tokyo summit expected to be overshadowed by North Korean nuclear threats. It also came as South Korean and U.S. troops continue joint military exercises that Pyongyang considers a rehearsal to invade.

ABORTION CLINICS: Utah's Republican Gov. Spencer Cox signed legislation Wednesday that will by next year ban clinics from providing abortions, setting off confusion among clinics, hospitals and prospective patients in the deeply GOP state.

SCHOOLGIRLS POISONED: Iranian police said Wednesday they arrested 110 people in the suspected poisoning of thousands of girls who said they were sickened by noxious fumes in incidents going back to November in schools across the country.

FRAUDCASE: Guo Wengui, 54,a business tycoon long sought by China's government and known for cultivating ties to Trump administration figures including Steve Bannon,was arrested Wednesday in New York on charges he oversaw a $1 billion fraud conspiracy.

TRUMPPROBE: Stormy Daniels' lawyer said the porn actor met with prosecutors Wednesday as former President Donald Trump's ex-lawyer Michael Cohen testified for a second day before a grand jury investigating hush money paid to Daniels on Trump's behalf.