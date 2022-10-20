BRIEFLY 2020 ELECTION: Former President Donald Trump signed legal documents challenging the results of the 2020 election that included voter fraud claims he knew to be false, a federal judge ruled Wednesday and ordered emails between Trump and attorney John Eastman be given to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot on the Capitol.

TRUMP: Former President Donald Trump answered questions under oath Wednesday in a lawsuit filed by E. Jean Carroll, a magazine columnist who says the Republican raped her in the mid-1990s in a department store dressing room. Details about the deposition weren’t immediately disclosed. CAPITOL RIOT: Former UCLA student Christian Secor, 24, of Costa Mesa, Calif., who stormed the U.S. Capitol while waving a flag promoting a far-right extremist movement, was sentenced Wednesday to three years and six months in prison for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot.

IRAN SANCTIONS: The European Union gathered evidence that Iran is supplying drones to Russia for use in its war in Ukraine and is drawing up a list of sanctions in retaliation, officials and diplomats said Wednesday.

KOREAN TENSIONS: North Korea fired about 100 more artillery shells toward the sea Wednesday in response to South Korean live-firing drills at border areas as the rivals accuse each other of dialing up tensions on the Korean Peninsula with weapons tests. SYRIA: Two senior officials from the Palestinian militant Hamas group visited Syria’s capital Wednesday for the first time since the faction was forced out of Syria a decade ago. The visit appears to be a step toward reconciliation between Hamas and the Syrian government and follows mediation by Iran and Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group. — Associated Press