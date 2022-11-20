CLOSING IN: New Jersey forward Dawson Mercer is one game away from his 100th in the NHL. He will be the fifth player in franchise history to play his first 100 games consecutively.

STREAKING: Vancouver's Brock Boeser has scored points in six straight games, registering two goals and five assists during the stretch. Teammate J.J. Miller is on a four-game point streak with three goals and one assist.

RETURNED: Forward Curtis Lazar returned to Vancouver's lineup on Friday after missing 10 games with a hand injury. The Canucks sent Will Lockwood back to Abbotsford of the AHL in response.

