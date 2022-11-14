AIR SHOW CRASH:A national transportation official probing the cause of a midair crash of two historic military planes during an air show that left six people dead said Sunday one of the key questions investigators were seeking to answer is why the aircraft were seemingly sharing the same space just before impact.

TURKEY:A bomb rocked a bustling pedestrian avenue in the heart of Istanbul on Sunday, killing six people, wounding several dozen and leaving panicked people to flee the fiery blast or huddle in cafes and shops. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called the blast a "treacherous attack" and said its perpetrators would be punished. He did not say who was behind the attack but said it had the "smell of terror."

EMERGENCY LANDING:A commercial flight from Cincinnati to Tampa was diverted to Atlanta on Friday night after a disruptive passenger was seen with a box cutter. The Frontier Airlines flight made an unplanned landing at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, where one person was taken into custody.

GROCERY SHOOTING:A robbery suspect and a grocery clerk fatally shot each other during an attempted holdup in the store, authorities said. The shootings Friday evening in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood killed would-be robber Nicholas Williams, 24, and 63-year-old clerk Ali Hassan of Berwyn, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said.

BUS CRASH:Sixteen people were injured, three critically, after a semitrailer collided with a bus carrying a youth hockey team from Chicago late Saturday in northern Indiana, police said. Investigators believe alcohol was a factor in the collision and police arrested the semitrailer driver.

TAIWAN:China's military flew 36 fighter jets and bombers Saturday near Taiwan, the Taiwanese defense ministry announced, part of a long-running campaign of intimidation against the selfruled island democracy that Beijing claims as part of its territory.

