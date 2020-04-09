Bring it on home: Aruba

Who and where • Steph Mertz of St. Charles with her niece Mary Kate O'Brien and nephew Alex Benz in Aruba.

The trip • Last May they traveled to Aruba for six days. Mary was celebrating the end of school as a junior at Mizzou. Alex had asked for scuba lessons for Christmas and after taking lessons in Denver (where he is getting his master's at Regis University) he wanted to put his lessons to good use.

Travel tip • Allow three hours for going through customs when departing the island, especially for a Saturday departure.

