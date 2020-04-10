Bring it on home: California
0 comments

Bring it on home: California

  • 0
Bring it on home

The Lodes family (from left: Katie, Sophie, Margie and Andy) of Ballwin continue the celebration of the St. Louis Blues Stanley Cup Championship at Badwater Basin in Death Valley National Park in California on the Fourth of July.

Who and where • The Lodes family (from left: Katie, Sophie, Margie and Andy) of Ballwin continue the celebration of the Blues Stanley Cup Championship at Badwater Basin in Death Valley National Park in California on the Fourth of July.

The trip • The family spent three days in Death Valley, a day in Sequoia National Forest, a half day at Manzanar National Historic Site and two days in Joshua Tree National Park last summer.

Travel tip • Although summertime temperatures can be deadly in Death Valley, packing a cooler filled with reusable water bottles and starting hikes a little before sunrise allows visitors to experience the varied beauty of the park. "Mosaic Canyon is other worldly. Also the night sky is incredible (the Milky Way was visible all three nights)."

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports