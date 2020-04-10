Bring it on home: California

Who and where • The Lodes family (from left: Katie, Sophie, Margie and Andy) of Ballwin continue the celebration of the Blues Stanley Cup Championship at Badwater Basin in Death Valley National Park in California on the Fourth of July.
The trip • The family spent three days in Death Valley, a day in Sequoia National Forest, a half day at Manzanar National Historic Site and two days in Joshua Tree National Park last summer.
Travel tip • Although summertime temperatures can be deadly in Death Valley, packing a cooler filled with reusable water bottles and starting hikes a little before sunrise allows visitors to experience the varied beauty of the park. "Mosaic Canyon is other worldly. Also the night sky is incredible (the Milky Way was visible all three nights)."
