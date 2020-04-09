Bring it on home: Chicago

Who and where • St. Louis native Bennie Currie (left) and Ruth E. Thaler-Carter of St. Louis at the Palm restaurant in Chicago.
The trip • Thaler-Carter traveled to Chicago in August to speak at a conference. It was the first time they had seen each other since Thaler-Carter was involved with the Minority Journalism Workshop of the Greater St. Louis Association of Black Journalists in 1977 and Currie was one of the first workshop students.
Travel tip • The Navy Pier in Chicago is packed with fun things to do. The Chicago Architecture Foundation (architecture.org) offers 85 fascinating tours of local architectural wonders. Boat rides on the river are a delightful activity.
Amy Bertrand 314-340-8284
@abertrand on Twitter
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!