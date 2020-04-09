Bring it on home: France

Who and where • Cheryl Hasenstab of St. Louis at the gardens of Versailles outside of Paris in May 2019. In the background is one of the many ornate fountains found throughout the gardens.
The trip • She did an 11-day Rick Steves tour of Paris and the Heart of France and then stayed on a couple of days to see some sites the tour did not include, namely Versailles.
Travel tip • Her visit to Versailles was led by Fat Tire Tours. "They offer American guides, low prices and enjoyable commentary. I especially recommend this company if you are traveling solo. I met some great people on these mini tours."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!