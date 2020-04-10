Bring it on home: Germany
Pat and Tony Weiss from Florissant in Bavaria. They are standing in front of Neuschwanstein (the "Disney") Castle, just north of the Austrian Alps.

The trip  • After retiring, the Weisses wanted to visit their five international students from Germany (all attended McCluer North High School). The itinerary included Augsburg, Bamberg, Berlin, Cologne (Rhine Valley) and Hamelin.

Travel tip • Do not bring two large, heavy suitcases. "That much luggage was a lot to lug onto the trains that we took throughout Germany. Pack light with carry-ons and backpacks."

