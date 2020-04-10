Bring it on home: Portugal

Who and where • Karen DeStefane at the Sandeman Winery up the Douro River Valley in Portugal.
The trip • DeStefane and her husband, Jack Abels, traveled to Porto, Portugal for seven days after a week in Lake Como where their son was married. T
Travel tip • Porto is a terrific walking city that happens to be a UNESCO World Heritage site. Wander around and find a local barber for a professional shave. Also, make sure to take that day trip up the river valley to the home of Port wine.
