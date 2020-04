Who and where • Jim and Gail Holstein of St. Peters visiting St. Basel's cathedral in Moscow's Red Square.

The trip • The couple was on the Viking River Cruise Waterways of the Czars starting with a three-day pretrip in Helsinki, Finland, then a train to St. Petersburg.

Travel tip • Women should take church-appropriate wear (head, shoulders covered).

