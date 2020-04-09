You are the owner of this article.
Bring it on home: Scotland
Bring it on home: Scotland

Joseph and Pat Sanders of Fenton stand in front of Dunvegan Castle at Isle of Skye, Scotland. Dunvegan Castle has been the ancestral home of the Clan Macleod for 800 years and is still occupied by the 30th Chief of Clan Macleod.

The trip • They traveled with friends to Scotland where they toured it for two weeks by car. They visited Edinburgh, Inverness, Glascow, Isle of Skye, Oban and Glencoe.

Travel tip • It rains frequently in Scotland so be prepared and don't let it stop you from having a great experience.

