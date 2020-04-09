Bring it on home: Spain
0 comments

Bring it on home: Spain

  • 0
Bring it on home

From left: Jackie Duncan of Festus, Barbara Serini of Desloge, Kay Whitener of Festus and Alice Reim of St. Louis in front of the memorial to Miguel de Cervantes in Madrid, Spain.

Who and where • From left: Jackie Duncan of Festus, Barbara Serini of Desloge, Kay Whitener of Festus and Alice Reim of St. Louis in front of the memorial to Miguel de Cervantes in Madrid, Spain.

The trip • They took a coach tour of the big cities of Spain during the first two weeks of April 2019.

Travel tip • Be sure to take extra medication, contact lens, etc. in case your flight home is delayed and you have to spend extra days getting back.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports