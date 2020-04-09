Bring it on home: the Huzzah River
0 comments

Bring it on home: the Huzzah River

  • 0
Bring it on home

Dick and Nancy Reeves of Kirkwoodwith granddaughter Emika Otani of Kirkwood and with Rose Brown of Scotia, Missouri, (left) on the Huzzah River near Steelville, Missouri. Rose is the daughter of the legendary riverman and canoeist Ralph Brown and rents canoes on the Huzzah.

Who and where • Dick and Nancy Reeves  of Kirkwood with granddaughter Emika Otani of Kirkwood and with Rose Brown of Scotia, Missouri, (left) on the Huzzah River near Steelville, Missouri. Rose is the daughter of the legendary riverman and canoeist Ralph Brown and rents canoes on the Huzzah.

The trip • The Reeves and their granddaughter traveled to Scotia on the Huzzah to visit where the Reeves family has been going to since 1949.

Travel tip • Take a bag to collect beautiful rocks and wear comfortable river shoes.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports