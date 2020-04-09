Bring it on home: the Huzzah River

Who and where • Dick and Nancy Reeves of Kirkwood with granddaughter Emika Otani of Kirkwood and with Rose Brown of Scotia, Missouri, (left) on the Huzzah River near Steelville, Missouri. Rose is the daughter of the legendary riverman and canoeist Ralph Brown and rents canoes on the Huzzah.
The trip • The Reeves and their granddaughter traveled to Scotia on the Huzzah to visit where the Reeves family has been going to since 1949.
Travel tip • Take a bag to collect beautiful rocks and wear comfortable river shoes.
