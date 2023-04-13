Brinker, Sister Renee, C.PP.S. Thursday, April 6, 2023, Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection. Beloved daughter of the late Raymond and Jeannetta (Myers) Brinker. She was preceded in death by her brothers-in-law Edward Heumann and Laurence Hitz. Survived by her sisters, Billie Heumann, Charlene Hitz, Ardith (Roger) Larsen, Linda (Thomas) Donze, and brothers, Raymond (Shirley) Brinker and Edward (Judy) Brinker, nieces & nephews, dear friends, former students, and
Sisters in Christ. Services: Funeral Mass, Saturday, April 15, 2023, St. at 2:30 p.m., St. Joseph Chapel, 204 North Main Street, O'Fallon, MO. Interment convent cemetery. Wake on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. with a Sharing of Memories at 2:00 p.m. Masks are required and the Funeral will be live-streamed at www.cpps-ofallon.org. Contributions to the Sisters of the Most Precious Blood, 204 North Main Street, O'Fallon, MO 63366.