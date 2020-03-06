Brittanie S.
Brittanie has been a go getter since she started her nursing career on 4 north at SSM Cardinal Glennon. Approximately 1 year ago, Brittanie transitioned into a new role from pediatric oncology staff nurse to pediatric oncology nurse coordinator. Brittanie has really shined in this new role! Brittanie gives her best from the minute she walks through the door. First of all, She is the most amazing patient advocate I have ever seen!! She navigates the families through the scary oncology process with her personal touch. She has an open causal way about her bedside manner and treats everyone like they are family. She also goes above and beyond with our palliative patients and recently traveled to a patients home in Washington, Missouri to support the family and patient at the end of life because they were afraid. She has jumped through many hoops to ensure these end of life patients are comfortable by coordinating care between pain team members, physicians and most of all the families. Her families and coworkers are thankful for all she does! Brittanie is what every nurse should strive to be!!

