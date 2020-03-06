Brittany E.
I seriously cannot put into words what this woman means to me. The first night we had her as our nurse, we immediately clicked. Not only is she one of the BEST nurses on the floor, but she talks to us like we are family and will sit and explain things to us that we do not understand or things that we are worried about. My daughter is very timid of people after everything she has been though, and Brittany is one of like 2 nurses that [my daughter] will actually interact with and talk to. A year at the hospital and we seen these nurses more than anyone else so a lot of them became family to me. Brittany always goes above and beyond for not only her patients, but her patients parents and her co-workers. If anyone on the Oncology floor deserves to be recognized, it is MY Brittany!

