I seriously cannot put into words what this woman means to me. The first night we had her as our nurse, we immediately clicked. Not only is she one of the BEST nurses on the floor, but she talks to us like we are family and will sit and explain things to us that we do not understand or things that we are worried about. My daughter is very timid of people after everything she has been though, and Brittany is one of like 2 nurses that [my daughter] will actually interact with and talk to. A year at the hospital and we seen these nurses more than anyone else so a lot of them became family to me. Brittany always goes above and beyond for not only her patients, but her patients parents and her co-workers. If anyone on the Oncology floor deserves to be recognized, it is MY Brittany!
Live
Brittany E.
Related to this story
Most Popular
When your surname is plastered all over a baseball stadium and is also synonymous with beer, what can you do to become even more of a celebrity? If you're Billy Busch Jr., you star with your family in a reality show on MTV.
The BattleHawks have had the biggest and third-biggest crowds in the XFL.
The fall happened Tuesday in the 1000 block of Olive Street. Police say it's an apparent suicide but one witness said it appears she slipped.
The St. Louis native had quite a Saturday.
The fall happened Tuesday in the 1000 block of Olive Street. Police say it's an apparent suicide but one witness said it appears she slipped.
Ten observations from the Cardinals' 3-6-1 Grapefruit League start
The new urbanist community, plus its neighboring subdivisions, had among the most home loans of any place in the region: more than 1,000 closed between 2015 and 2018, according to a Post-Dispatch analysis of mortgage loan data.
Switch-hitting outfielder, 21, has as many hits as outs this spring and reaches base in eight consecutive plate appearances, impressing peers and coaches with his clear 'plan.'
An internal presentation from Murray Energy said the Shay No. 1 Mine complex near Carlinville, Illinois, is scheduled to be shut down "due to its inability to operate profitably and ongoing issues with coal quality."
"That St. Louis is a hockey town has long been clear," NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said.