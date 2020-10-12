Live music returned to Broadway Oyster Bar downtown in June. After a temporary closure after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, the venue was sanitized and reopened this week.
Steven Woolley • 6 p.m. Oct. 13, Oct. 28
Butch Moore • 6 p.m. Oct. 14, Oct. 26
Pierce Crask • 6 p.m. Oct. 15
Ethan Jones • 5 p.m. Oct. 16, 2 p.m. Oct. 25
All Roostered Up • Noon Oct. 17, Oct. 24
Gerard Erker • 2 p.m. Oct. 18
Brock Walker • 6 p.m. Oct. 19
Leah Osborne • 6 p.m. Oct. 20
Eric Lysaght • 6 p.m. Oct. 21
Kevin Buckley • 5 p.m. Oct. 23
Duhart Duo • 6 p.m. Oct. 27
Old Salt Duo • 5 p.m. Oct. 30
Where 736 South Broadway • How much Free • More info broadwayoysterbar.com
