 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Broadway Oyster Bar
0 comments

Broadway Oyster Bar

Broadway Oyster Bar

Broadway Oyster Bar, as shown in a file photo.

Live music returned to Broadway Oyster Bar downtown in June. After a temporary closure after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, the venue was sanitized and reopened this week.

Steven Woolley • 6 p.m. Oct. 13, Oct. 28

Butch Moore • 6 p.m. Oct. 14, Oct. 26

Pierce Crask • 6 p.m. Oct. 15

Ethan Jones • 5 p.m. Oct. 16, 2 p.m. Oct. 25

All Roostered Up • Noon Oct. 17, Oct. 24

Gerard Erker • 2 p.m. Oct. 18

Brock Walker • 6 p.m. Oct. 19

Leah Osborne • 6 p.m. Oct. 20

Eric Lysaght • 6 p.m. Oct. 21

Kevin Buckley • 5 p.m. Oct. 23

Duhart Duo • 6 p.m. Oct. 27 

Old Salt Duo • 5 p.m. Oct. 30

Where 736 South Broadway • How much Free • More info broadwayoysterbar.com

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports