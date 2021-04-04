Broken windows, chanting: Continued uprising at St. Louis jail

ST. LOUIS — Inmates at a downtown city jail escaped their cells Sunday and threw debris to the sidewalk below, in the latest uprising over conditions at the St. Louis Justice Center.

About 50 to 75 supporters on the sidewalk below were protesting what they called "inhumane conditions" at the jail. The uprising comes after a similar incident in February when about 115 inmates took control of the fourth floor of the City Justice Center, where they set fires, clogged toilets, flooded parts of the floor and caused other damage, officials said.