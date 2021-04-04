 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Broken windows, chanting: Continued uprising at St. Louis jail
0 comments
top story

Broken windows, chanting: Continued uprising at St. Louis jail

St. Louis City Justice Center Easter Sunday Incident

Inmates at the City Justice Center in downtown St. Louis look through smashed windows that they tossed burning debris from, in a disturbance on Easter Sunday night, April 4, 2021. It is the second uprising at the St. Louis Justice Center in less than two months. In February, dozens of inmates broke windows and set fires. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

 Colter Peterson

Firefighters spray water in burning debris after inmates at the St. Louis Justice Center broke windows and three items out the windows on Sunday, April 4, 2021. This follows an uprising in February when dozens of inmates broke windows and set fires. Video by Robert Patrick, Post-Dispatch

ST. LOUIS — Inmates at a downtown city jail escaped their cells Sunday and threw debris to the sidewalk below, in the latest uprising over conditions at the St. Louis Justice Center.

About 50 to 75 supporters on the sidewalk below were protesting what they called "inhumane conditions" at the jail. The uprising comes after a similar incident in February when about 115 inmates took control of the fourth floor of the City Justice Center, where they set fires, clogged toilets, flooded parts of the floor and caused other damage, officials said.

Inmates at the St. Louis Justice Center break windows as onlookers gather to watch Sunday, April 4, 2021. This follows an uprising in February when dozens of inmates broke windows and set fires. Video by Robert Patrick, Post-Dispatch
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports