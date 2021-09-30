Bronfman Plays Rachmaninoff’s Third

Acclaimed pianist Yefim Bronfman got a particularly unusual yet strangely wonderful shoutout from author Philip Roth, who, in his 2000 novel “The Human Stain,” described an impassioned, intensely physical Bronfman performance of a piece by Prokofiev. This weekend, “Fima” joins the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra for a pair of concerts spotlighting Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 3. Also on the program are Caroline Shaw’s “Entr’acte,” Christopher Rouse’s “Rapture” and “The Unanswered Question” by Charles Ives. SLSO music director Stéphane Denève conducts. Proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test is required. By Daniel Durchholz