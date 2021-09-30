 Skip to main content
Bronfman Plays Rachmaninoff’s Third
Bronfman Plays Rachmaninoff's Third

When 10:30 a.m. Oct. 1, 8 p.m. Oct. 2 • Where Powell Symphony Hall, 718 North Grand Boulevard • How much $15-$120 • More info 314-534-1700; slso.org

Acclaimed pianist Yefim Bronfman got a particularly unusual yet strangely wonderful shoutout from author Philip Roth, who, in his 2000 novel “The Human Stain,” described an impassioned, intensely physical Bronfman performance of a piece by Prokofiev. This weekend, “Fima” joins the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra for a pair of concerts spotlighting Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 3. Also on the program are Caroline Shaw’s “Entr’acte,” Christopher Rouse’s “Rapture” and “The Unanswered Question” by Charles Ives. SLSO music director Stéphane Denève conducts. Proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test is required. By Daniel Durchholz

 

