When 7 p.m. Saturday • Where The Grandel, 3610 Grandel Square • How much $25-$50 • More info 314-534-1111; metrotix.com
The Brothers Lazaroff’s Hanukkah Hullabaloo, in its ninth year, is a St. Louis holiday tradition. The event features performances by Rabbi James Stone Goodman and the Eight Nights Orchestra reciting their original spoken-word electro-klezmer song dedicated to the Festival of Lights. There will also be tributes to musicians who’ve passed on. Proceeds from the event will benefit Metro Theater Company’s youth violence-prevention program, “Say Something, Do Something.” By Kevin C. Johnson