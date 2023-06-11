75, of Kirkwood, MO, passed June 3, 2023 after a 16-month battle against cancer. Survived by beloved husband Hon. Mark Brown, sons Neal and Dan (Jenn), two grandchildren, siblings Mary (Al) Vitiello, Dan (Anita) Sullivan, Pat (John) Bomalaski, Dennis (Katie) Sullivan, preceded in death by siblings Barbara (Tom) Mangogna, Michael Sullivan, Margaret (Fran) Russell, Eileen (Ken) Shields; beloved aunt, and great-aunt.

Internationally recognized Schollar, she earned a Ph.D from Washington University-St. Louis and was Assoc. Prof. Emeritus at UMSL, where she was Chair of Dept. of Educational Leadership and Policy Studies.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Louis Community Foundation, Re: RKA, Mary Ann Sullivan Scholarship, 2 Oak Knoll Park, Clayton, MO 63105.

Services: Visitation Bopp Chapel Kirkwood, June 15, 4-7, Mass, St. Francis Xavier, 6/16, 10 a.m., processing to Resurrection Cemetery.