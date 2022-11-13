Brown, Patricia Ann

Beloved wife of Leo G. ''Butch'' Brown, Jr., dear mother of Lisa (John) Holtzman and Cindy (Brad) Bradford, dear grandmother of Lee, Carson, Natalie, and Anna. Services: Visitation and funeral Mass will be held Tues., Nov. 15 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 7148 Forsyth Blvd. Visitation at 11 a.m. with the Mass to follow at 12 Noon. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Animal Protective Association appreciated. Visit www.-k-brothers.com for more information. KRIEGSHAUSER BROTHERS