When 7:30 and 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m. Sunday • Where Helium Comedy Club, St. Louis Galleria, 1151 St. Louis Galleria Street, Richmond Heights • How much $30-$40 • More info ticketmaster.com
Always good for an evening of laughter is funny man Bruce Bruce. The comedian bounces back and forth between intimate shows — such as the ones this weekend at Helium Comedy Club — and stacked lineups at Chaifetz Arena. Bruce Bruce has appeared in “Top Five,” “Think Like a Man,” “Def Comedy Jam,” “Comedy Central Presents” and “Wild ‘N Out.” By Kevin C. Johnson